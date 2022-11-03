Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, is a retired United States Army lieutenant general.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, who represents Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, is a retired Pennsylvania Army National Guard brigadier general.

Doug Mastriano, state senator for the 33rd District and candidate for governor, is a retired Army colonel.

All three have taken actions to support former President Donald Trump’s election-related lies and the treasonous insurrection attempt on Jan. 6, 2021.

How many other like-minded retired military officers are there? And what is taking place in the U.S. Army to produce people who think like this? Just wonderin’.

Barry Cushman

Manheim Township