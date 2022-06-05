I’ve been involved in politics in one way or another since I was 18 years old and, at that time, most election campaigns were strictly issue-oriented. Candidates believed they could do the job better than the other candidate.

Unfortunately, this is no longer the case, and it makes this writer absolutely sick.

Now, election campaigns are all about how much dirt can be gotten about the opposing candidates. There are disparaging and hurtful statements that have absolutely nothing to do with the candidate’s qualifications or their ability to perform the duties of the office they are seeking.

As I stated, I am a writer, and I know the power of words. They can do a lot of good or they can do terrible damage — damage that most times cannot be undone.

Political campaigns used to be fun, and I enjoyed the campaigns of years ago. I guess that my age is showing, but I miss those days.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown