U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, I read in LNP | LancasterOnline your speech to Congress on Jan. 7 and I am deeply ashamed that you are our congressional representative.

You know — or should know — that what you said was a litany of lies that seemingly attempted to tarnish the reputation of voters and election workers across our state.

I am both a voter and an election worker, and I demand an apology from you to all of us who delivered a free and fair election in Pennsylvania. I believe that your speech and others like it validated the seditious attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in deaths and injuries.

Shame on you! Your job is to represent us, not a con man in Washington, D.C. After your apology, you should immediately resign and allow someone who believes in the voters and election workers of Pennsylvania to represent us.

Virginia Di Ilio

Ephrata