As I see it, we are not voting for John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz in this U.S. Senate election. So forget about medical conditions and how many houses a candidate owns.

Instead, I believe we are voting for whether Republicans or Democrats control the U.S. Senate — and thus we are voting about whether we support President Joe Biden’s results so far.

Do you believe you are better off today than when President Biden took office and had the total support of both houses of Congress? Or are you worse off?

I believe we are much worse off than when Biden took office. I believe that Biden is incapable of telling the truth about anything when he says there is no border problem, inflation is not a problem, crime is not a problem, schools for our children are not a problem and energy is certainly not a problem.

Biden openly attacks the U.S. Supreme Court from his bully pulpit as president, as does Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. I believe that their statements put the justices in harm’s way, and I further believe that there is insufficient enforcement of laws that should protect the justices from harm.

In my view, Biden weaponizes the U.S. Attorney General’s office and the FBI against people he doesn’t like.

Foreign relations are also awful. Just look at how Biden was humiliated by Saudi Arabia over oil and how he begged its leaders to wait until the election was over before reducing output.

Vote Republican (Oz) is for change or vote Democratic (Fetterman) for more of the same. Which do you want?

Richard L. Gunning Jr.

Manheim Township