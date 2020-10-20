Everyone who likes the public image of President Donald Trump that you see on the TV network news or read about in the daily newspaper, please raise your hand. There are several hands up in the back. I am with the majority’s opinion.

As we approach the Nov. 3 presidential election, President Trump will be low on the popularity chart. However, the presidential election should not be a popularity contest. We should vote for the person who will best lead our nation in the correct direction.

As an evangelical Christian, I am pro-life. Trump has become pro-life.

Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership want to remove almost all of the limits regarding when a baby may be aborted.

I am also concerned that younger, more progressive Democrats would push Biden, if elected, to ban fracking. Led by New York Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, it is seemingly the mission of these far-left Democrats to end the use of petroleum products in America. Further, in my view, Ocasio-Cortez and many of her fellow House members want to end capitalism in the United States and lead us into socialism.

You may not like Trump, but he is a capitalist and he will keep the Supreme Court from going as far left as the Democratic Party.

The political opinions of Americans are generally moderately conservative.

On Nov. 3, let’s vote for those who will lead these United States in the best direction.

Robert L. Wichterman

Manheim Township