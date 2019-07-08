Bravo and thank you, George Kling, of Hummelstown, for your factual history lesson of the past 40 years (“Impeachment needed to end this nightmare,” June 4 letter).
You, sir, have obviously paid close attention, as have I, to what really goes on in this country.
It is refreshing that there is still intelligent life in this world, and I know there are many more like us.
However, although I, too, think this buffoon deserves to be impeached, I think it is better just to tread water until next year, because you know his cronies in the Senate GOP would never go against him.
We must make sure we vote him and all his losers out of office.
Vote Democratic, or lose our beloved country forever.
Joe Davis Jr.
Annville