I know many people were never-Trumpers, but don’t people realize that this election isn’t about Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

In my view, it’s about whether we remain a republic or become the next Soviet Union. Why are people so ignorant? I’ve thought, for a long time, that the Democrats are wicked and the Republicans are stupid.

I’d like to send all the people against Trump to Venezuela. They would have tons of room, given that more than 4 million people have had to leave their great socialist country in recent years because they have no food and no hope with a dictator controlling everything.

Olga Bleecker

Honey Brook