I am writing this to comment on the Democrats being out of touch. For instance, I believe that the top issues for this election cycle that concludes with the Nov. 8 midterm elections will be about inflation and money — not abortion, women’s reproductive rights or condoms.

At my home, the oil-burning furnace is currently set to “off.” At $6.43 per gallon of oil, it will cost thousands of dollars to keep the house warm this winter. Temperatures have already dropped into the 30s at night, and this is only October.

At the gas station, fuel costs are now running about $4 per gallon. This price will have a significant impact on how far or how much I can drive. At the store, a small package of ground beef is over $7 per pound, while cheese is over $6 per pound.

Inflation and money are the top election issues.

As we get closer to Election Day, I expect this to worsen — while the Democrats stay out of touch and President Joe Biden walks around eating ice cream cones.

John Rineer

Lancaster