Remember when the Trump-Russia collusion witch hunt began and Democrats proclaimed the importance of investigating our president to ensure the integrity of future elections?

As numerous House investigations related to anything about President Donald Trump continued and Robert Mueller’s questionable investigation began, Democrats blocked attempts to require reasonable voter ID laws. Voters can’t even buy liquor or cash a check without ID.

Democrats also blocked any attempts by Trump to build a border wall while thousands of people a week were crossing illegally.

Let's ignore the 70,000 annual overdose deaths in the U.S, partially due to the tons of drugs illegally crossing the border. Several Democratic-controlled states give drivers licenses to noncitizens. As they were handed their license, in some cases they were handed a voter registration form. That sort of exposed the true motive for open borders, no?

After nominating a candidate who often sticks his foot in his mouth and who many believe is suffering from dementia, Democrats have seemingly begun conflating and confusing absentee balloting — which has worked — with bulk mailings to all registered voters. Some of those voters may be dead, may not be legal citizens or may no longer live at the residence. Anyone with an ounce of common sense and honesty knows this system has the potential for massive fraud. Contrary to leftist propaganda, it will be impossible to verify millions of potentially fraudulent votes. There’s not enough manpower or time to do so. Just as planned, I believe.

So what do you do when you nominate a loser? You cheat! That’s today’s Democratic Party.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township