The guide to the 2023 primary election published in Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline was indeed most helpful by listing candidates along with their nominated offices.

It helped me clarify specifics and platforms for the local and statewide offices by providing concise summaries. This information allowed me to make more informed choices. Thank you.

Looking ahead to the November election, it is hoped that LNP | LancasterOnline will again consider offering this candidate summary to readers.

Herman Ramig

Manheim Township