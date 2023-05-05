For many years we have relied upon the research and reporting on candidates for political office done by LNP | LancasterOnline and published before elections, so that voters can make informed choices (a hallmark of democracy).

This is valuable, responsible journalism.

But, with increased use of mail-in ballots, what used to be timely reporting of candidate profiles days before an election should be accelerated to weeks before elections. Earlier publication would enable all voters — including those mailing their ballots — to take full advantage of the information needed to make informed choices.

Cindi Hendricks

East Hempfield Township