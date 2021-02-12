Why do we keep seeing statements about a “fraudulent” election three months after the election? The Democrats need a better rebuttal than any I have seen.

Does anyone remember the Coca-Cola Co.’s rebranding of Coca-Cola back in 1985? It was discontinued a few years later, and original Coca-Cola was branded Coca-Cola Classic.

At the time, Coca-Cola was accused of creating all the controversy on purpose, as an advertising ploy. Coke’s response, if I remember it correctly, was along the lines of “No, we are not that dumb and you could also say that we are not that smart.”

That absolutely applies to the election of President Joe Biden. There was no fraud, even if there were a few small glitches in the process, which do not constitute fraud.

Get over it!

Biden is our properly elected president.

Larry Motter

Elizabethtown