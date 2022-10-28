I believe that the members of MAGA party have shown us who they are, and have done so openly, brazenly and without shame.

They are the party of election deniers and authoritarianism, and I believe they pose an unparalleled threat to our democracy; they are a party of science deniers and fact deniers who live in an alternate reality.

They continue to downplay the failed coup of Jan. 6, 2021, calling it “legitimate political discourse” as they continue to make excuses for then-President Donald Trump’s pivotal role in planning the overthrow of our democracy and inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol. They essentially spit on the Constitution while calling themselves “patriots.” They defy the laws they swore to uphold and some of them encourage violence as a means to their ends.

The bottom line is this: If you still support Trump and the MAGA Republicans, you stand with them on all of the above. You stand with the election deniers, the violence inciters and the lawbreakers they want to put into power.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is one of those individuals who I believe disqualified himself from serving in Congress by voting against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 7, 2021. That is not leadership.

The ball is in your court, GOP voters. Democrat Bob Hollister is an outstanding candidate who I believe will provide real leadership that is sorely lacking in our current representative.

Are you going to stand up for America, or are you going to vote for those who, through their actions, have sided with the election deniers who are undermining our democracy?

Dan Sweigart

Ephrata