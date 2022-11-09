I must take umbrage with the writer of the Nov. 3 letter “Term unnecessarily foments division,” who asks that LNP | LancasterOnline not use the pejorative “election denier.”

I believe that this description should be used every single time a public figure attempts to discredit an institution without providing even a modicum of proof.

I am not a political person, but I’ve always taken pride in the fact that America has free and open elections and venues for free speech. Visiting countries that don’t have these freedoms, it is immediately apparent and often terrifying. I cannot condone seeing America’s institution of free elections crippled by lies and rhetoric.

Segments of our population will always covet and chase conspiracy theories and bombastic explanations. Yet, two years later, no “election denier” has yet offered any element of proof or evidence that there was (is) election fraud.

I think that “election deniers” should be given the same honor and respect that we give to “flat-earthers,” “Bigfoot hunters” and “UFO chasers.” As I see it, they are selfishly tearing the fabric of our society, only to gain a few votes.

Until “election deniers” offer evidence, and not theories, they should be held accountable for the claims they make. Undermining the free elections of our country, without proof, is the most unpatriotic act I can imagine.

Joshua Brooks

East Hempfield Township