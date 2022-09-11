It’s about two months until the gubernatorial election. It looks as if the Democratic candidate for governor has a commanding lead and the Republican candidate is behind in the polls.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, I believe that the Republican candidate will claim election fraud and demand a recount. He will flood right-wing media with accusations of election irregularities. The sad thing is that many of his supporters will believe him.

We need a strong two-party system in this country — not a party that refuses to acknowledge the reality of elections.

Kurt Shellenberger

Manheim Township