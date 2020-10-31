When America goes to vote Nov. 3, I hope the people will see the clear choice between these two candidates. It is a choice between draining the swamp or muddying the swamp; between leadership and incompetence; and between bright ideas for the future and obsolete big government programs.

Joe Biden, in my view, is the definition of an ineffective politician. He seemingly has no major accomplishments in almost 50 years of public service, and it is abundantly clear to me that he entered public service not to serve his constituents, but to gain power and influence for himself and his family.

Furthermore, Biden, in my view, has run a campaign of dishonesty and evasiveness, refusing to answer pertinent questions about his energy policy and business dealings.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has given up a fortune to get into politics. In my view, he has been the most effective president in the past 40 years and has accomplished so much in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unsubstantiated attacks on him by the media and liberal Democrats.

Trump has also cared for the state of Pennsylvania more than any other president before him, making countless appearances in our state and making sure to defend Pennsylvania energy-sector jobs.

I was an early supporter of Trump over four years ago and, four years later, I can say that he has been everything I expected and even more. I believe the choice is very clear in this campaign, and I urge anyone on the fence to vote for Trump on Nov. 3.

J. Pierce Leaman

Grade 9

East Petersburg