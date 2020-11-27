Letters to the editor

Lancastrians have always been “budget conscious.” We don’t want excessive government spending.

So my question is: What has been the cost to the taxpayers of Pennsylvania in defending against the lawsuits filed regarding the election results?

People are unemployed, with some facing starvation and eviction. These funds could be better utilized to help people at the local level rather than lining the pockets of attorneys.

Ken Fillo

Elizabeth Township

