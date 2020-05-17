Recently while in a grocery store, I saw a woman and her two children without masks. I asked her why they weren’t wearing any. She replied that she didn’t think they needed them.

A week before that, in the same store, there was another woman without a mask, even though the store has signs posted at the entrance.

When elected officials at all levels are themselves breaking — or threatening to break — executive orders and scoffing at the advice of medical experts, it gives license to others to break the rules if they so choose. Officials should lead by setting a good example.

Linda Curphey

Leacock Township