The Hon. Brett Miller is my representative in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Recently, I wrote to Rep. Miller to reassure him that I trust and accept the outcome of the Nov. 3 election on all levels of government, including Miller’s reelection.

Miller graciously returned my letter, explaining his rationale for joining with other lawmakers to question the integrity of the election. Miller’s primary motivation, as I understand it, was the number of constituents who contacted him with concerns and objections regarding the election.

Miller told me he received more than 3,000 messages expressing dismay and/or raising concerns about fraudulent practices.

Miller, and others like him, must hear from more and more constituents who do trust the election. I’m writing in hopes of gaining the attention of every voting LNP | LancasterOnline reader who believes and trusts that the Nov. 3 general election was completely fair. Those of us who feel confident in our electoral process must contact our representatives right away.

Let’s speak out in support of our legally cast ballots and in support of all election clerks, elections officials, poll workers, ballot counters, and official poll and ballot-count observers.

Call or email your state representative now. Tell them: “I believe in the integrity of 2020’s general election from the top to the bottom of the ballot!”

Jody Blouch

Lancaster Township