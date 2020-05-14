I was shocked and appalled when I picked up the Monday LNP | LancasterOnline and read that the Lancaster County Republican elected officials have decided to defy Gov. Tom Wolf and move to the “yellow” phase of partial business reopenings (“County to defy state, go yellow”).

This appears to be the height of hypocrisy, since these officials know full well how they would react if Democratic elected officials defied a Republican governor. In addition, their actions set a dangerous precedent.

Since these officials complain about the lack of transparency on the part of the governor, perhaps they can provide us with some transparency. I’d like them to provide to us the list of health care professionals they consulted before making their decision, as well as a list of those in health care who agree with their decision. In addition, I’d like to see the specifics about their contact tracing program and their COVID-19 testing program to make it safe to reopen Friday.

Finally, I read where part of their decision was based on the number of hospital beds and ventilators available locally. Is their plan solely based on the fact that, when we get sick, our health care providers can take care of us? That seems to be an insult to our health care providers. These elected officials are seemingly willing to put our health care workers and their families in harm’s way because of pettiness in a dispute with the governor.

I anxiously await their response.

Kevin Hughes

Lancaster Township