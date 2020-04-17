It seems obvious by our lack of preparation and chaotic, disorganized response to the COVID-19 pandemic that we have governments that simply do not work.

Whether it be at the federal or state level, we have politicians who have not done their jobs.

Why do we have such failed governments? Could it be that people run for Congress or the state Legislature with an eye for what they, as individuals, can get out of it?

Wouldn’t you rather that they run for what they can put into it?

We have the kind of governments we deserve, as 99% of us do not pay enough attention to the way our candidates are selected. So we get the group of self-serving money-grubbers who now populate our legislative bodies — and care very little for you and me.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown