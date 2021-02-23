It is interesting to hear writers simplify something into a few words in the newspaper — to summarize and categorize everything clearly in support of their point of view. I marvel.

Why, indeed, Republicans and Democrats should work together now, or ever, is because it is their job. It is why they were elected, and democracy is truly threatened when they do not work together.

Every citizen should encourage their elected leaders to get on with the business of governing this country. It is their job, not the job of the man issuing executive actions. Let’s move on.

Steve Richards

East Hempfield Township