To all elected government officials, both Republican and Democratic: As you enjoy a much higher standard of living than most of the citizens you represent, living in your nice, warm, beautiful homes with better health care than most of us have and no worries about putting food on the table, why is there not a stimulus package to help those who have lost jobs due to the pandemic?

Millions of Americans have lost their incomes. They are losing their homes and cannot put food on the table. And yet you still need to fight each other, seemingly not caring about the people you were sworn to work for.

As the old saying goes, “What goes around, comes around.” So in light of the Christmas spirit, it is time to do the right thing. Please actually do your jobs instead of pointing fingers, and blaming others. You are not any better than children. Be professionals and do the job you are paid to do.

Mary Freisher

Providence Township