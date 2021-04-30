Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons decried the “nanny state” in response to a question about whether he will encourage residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (“Official hints at closing site early,” April 28 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Parsons needs to understand that communicating the importance of vaccination for the welfare and health of all is not based on a belief that “people’s lives need to be controlled or be lectured to.” Assuring people that the vaccine is both safe and necessary for the protection of everyone in the community is leadership.

It is understandable that people have questions and concerns. One of the obligations and privileges of elective office is providing both expert advice and well-reasoned encouragement to those who may not be able to assess the risks and benefits themselves.

The benefits of the vaccines are clearly seen in the dramatic and substantial reductions in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths of the most vulnerable among us — residents of skilled nursing facilities.

I believe that Parsons owes it to his constituents to encourage them to get vaccinated — for their own welfare and for the welfare of all of us.

Mary Glazier

Manor Township