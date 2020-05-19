Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said Gov. Tom Wolf’s threat to withhold federal CARES Act money from counties that defy his reopening guidelines was disturbing.

Why was Wolf threatening this action? Because a group of elected officials stated their intent to reopen some businesses despite the risk, in my view, to public safety.

What is disturbing, Mr. Parsons, is that the Republicans who signed the letter to defy Wolf, and move Lancaster from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase, seem willing to risk the lives of citizens.

By defying the order to stay at home until more factual information is known through testing and contact tracing, the signers of this letter are seemingly making decisions without regard for our lives and well-being.

President Donald Trump has said we have all the tests we need. So let us use these tests (if available) to find definitive information that will tell us where and when it will be safe to reopen counties.

I think those who advocated for reopening wish to dictate to the Democratic governor that they want to reopen the economy at all costs. We cannot wait, the letter’s writers say. Let us get back to work now, they say. That is the cost of saving the economy, they seem to say.

I, for one, am taking note of the names advocating to reopen and will vote accordingly. Why should I vote for someone who does not support the best interests of all citizens?

Dorothy Ryzewski

Manor Township