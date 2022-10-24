Not a day goes by where there isn’t a mass shooting or some other kind of gun violence in the United States. And with each incident, we Americans have become increasingly desensitized, as if this trend is “normal.”

In the meantime, our elected leaders are busy avoiding doing their jobs, which include, as our Constitution states, ensuring "domestic Tranquility.” Instead, they ignore this continuous threat to our safety and our American way of life.

It is despicable that, as I drop off our grandchildren for school every day, we cannot be ensured of their safety. That is completely unacceptable and must change.

Instead of protecting the rights of irresponsible gun owners, I believe that we must rewrite our laws to make America safe again.

Where are these so-called parents when a 15-year-old is charged in the shooting and killing of five neighbors, as was the case in North Carolina earlier this month?

This can and must stop now.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township