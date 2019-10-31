Craig Stedman is an excellent candidate for the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas. As a member of the Lancaster and Pennsylvania Republican Committees, I highly recommend Stedman for judge based on qualities including professional integrity, unwavering commitment to fairness and safety, impressive work ethic and strong leadership skills. Clearly, Stedman has many years of experience in skillfully prosecuting hundreds of complex cases, including the 2009 Michael Roseboro murder case and more recently, the Christy Mirack case.
As district attorney since 2008, Stedman has gone above and beyond his job by not only prosecuting cases, but also by focusing on the prevention of crime though a drug task force, which promotes education regarding heroin and opioids. In addition, he has supported harsher DUI laws to ensure the safety of the community and has promoted the protection of animals by advocating for Libre’s Law on animal abuse.
Stedman’s focus on excellence has led to endorsements from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Lancaster Red Rose Lodge 16 or Fraternal Order of Police and Humane PA. The Lancaster and Pennsylvania Bar Associations also highly recommend Stedman.
His reputation as a tough but fair prosecutor and his intellectual skills will serve him well in the capacity of judge, since a judge needs to carefully consider evidence from all sides and have a strong commitment to fairness. For these reasons, Stedman is highly qualified to be a Court of Common Pleas judge. Please consider voting for him Nov. 5.
Stephanie Hill
Warwick Township