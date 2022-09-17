One of the reasons the Electoral College exists is due to a compromise between Northern states and Southern states over the election of the president in a time when enslaved people in the South could not vote.

Slavery has been gone for more than a century. So why is the Electoral College still a part of our democracy?

I believe that the popular vote should determine the outcome of presidential elections. In my view, Hillary Clinton would have been a much wiser and better president than Donald Trump. She won the popular vote by a large margin in 2016, but was not the victor due to the outdated Electoral College.

I believe that history will classify Trump near the bottom of U.S. presidents.

Where did the Republicans come up with this year’s seemingly awful candidates for governor and U.S. senator? In my view, Doug Mastriano does not have good character and Mehmet Oz does not really live in Pennsylvania.

I am hoping that we all vote for the person, not the party, in November.

Suzanne P. Lamborn

Nottingham