With the current surge of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, it is past time for our local school officials to resume health and safety protocols that will protect students and staff.

Specifically, I call on the leaders of Eastern Lancaster County School District — Superintendent Bob Hollister, school board President Jonathan Dahl and school board Vice President Gary Buck — to strengthen the school safety plan and demonstrate crisis leadership to a community that is skeptical about COVID-19.

The top-down mask mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf in the fall was displeasing to many. But a short-term mask mandate during the current omicron surge, with a predetermined end date, along with mandatory quarantining for household contacts, could help to keep schools open.

We all agree that students learn best in schools. However, schools may be forced to deliver more instruction virtually if school districts do not take strong enough measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings.

Now is the time for our community leaders, both Republican and Democrat, to put partisanship aside and act to secure the safety of students and staff.

Sean Reese

New Holland