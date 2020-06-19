The members of the Elanco Ministerium believe that all people are created in God’s image and, as image bearers, are all worthy of equal dignity and respect. Therefore, we join together to lament and mourn the violent death of George Floyd and to condemn all expressions of racism.

We recognize that racism is prevalent in our country. We acknowledge blindness to racial biases in ourselves. We repent of our complicity as spiritual leaders when we are silent in the face of injustice and systems of injustice. We hear God’s call to “act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with our God” (Micah 6:8).

We commit to being present with, actively listening to, advocating for, and unconditionally “loving our neighbor as ourselves.” We call on our community to join us in prayer, lament and confession to the God who sent his only Son to redeem us from all expressions of prejudice and hatred and to reconcile us to himself and to one another in sibling love (John 3:16; Ephesians 2:14-16).

Serving you in Christ’s name from the Elanco Ministerium.

Rev. R. Kenneth Evitts, Pastor Dawn Ranck-Hower, Rev. Dr. Doug Bozung, Meredith Dahl, Carl Edwards, Rev. Rob Stippich, Rev. Steve Benedict, Rev. Ray Voran, Pastor Dave Fulmer, Pastor Todd Harmon, Pastor Dan Sahd, Pastor Alphaus D. Stoltzfus, Pastor Brian E. Martin, Rev. David Horst, Pastor Jeff Horst, Pastor Larry Weber, Rev. Dr. Kris Poontajak, Rev. Stephen Kindt, Pastor Quentin Rissler, Pastor Dave Dienner, Lester Zimmerman, Rev. Don Sweimler, Rev. Dr. Charles Oberhehr, Pastor Kevin Kirkpatrick, Rev. Kirk Wolfe, Pastor Tim Hodge, Pastor George Weaver, Rev. Steve Kindt, Rev. Thomas Fries, Pastor Shane Symolon, Lynette Morales, Rev. Dr. Charles Oberkehr, Pastor Lester Zimmerman, Pastor Lanny Millette, Pastor Jack Peter