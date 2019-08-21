David Lampo’s Aug. 16 letter, “Elanco coverage is biased,” was spot-on in every way. When we were kids in school, girls used the girls’ bathroom/locker room, and boys used the boys’ bathroom/locker room, not knowing it was a policy from the beginning, and it seemed normal to us. Who knew?
We can only hope and pray that when (not if) this issue comes to the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, that our school board will have spines of steel as exhibited by the Elanco school board.
Gene and Karen Mitchell
Strasburg Township