I watched the whole trial of President Donald Trump. I cannot believe they did not convict him in the Senate. What a cover-up. There was so much evidence against him, in my view, it was unbelievable. Those sleazy lawyers that Trump had, it was a shame for them to defend him when surely they knew he was guilty. I know the Senate should have called witnesses and gotten the paperwork — that’s where the sham trial comes in. Mitch McConnell had it all worked out with the sleazy lawyers and Trump.

I saw that Trump removed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, as retribution for telling the truth, along with his twin brother, from their White House posts. Trump would not know the truth if it bit him in the behind. I cannot believe people are really thinking about voting for him in 2020. If you do, I think you all should have your heads looked at. Trump does not belong in the White House, he belongs in the outhouse. I want Pennsylvania to put him there.

L.J. Walker

Salisbury Township