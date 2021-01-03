I read the Dec. 20 article in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline by Jed Reinert about Eileen Bernhardt (“Giving Santa her due”). It was very well written and very well deserved on her part. I would like to add a number of observations about this wonderful person.

1. She was, in my opinion, not “one of the most popular local Santas.” She was Santa. I told my children that she was the real Santa. And for all of the time and effort she put into preparing herself for the job, she truly was the real thing.

2. She not only wrote down the things that children wanted for Christmas, she made Christmas happen for hundreds of Lancaster County families.

3. She not only delivered toys on Christmas Eve that she had purchased, but she coordinated local volunteer families who wanted to contribute gifts for her to deliver. She gave these volunteers lists of needs for individual family members: items, sizes and suggestions. Some of these families’ needs were simple: socks, gloves, hats, shoes. Toys were sometimes very last on the lists.

4. Many of us who were fortunate enough to be able to contribute these items received handwritten letters of thanks from Eileen after Christmas each year.

5. She and her husband delivered each and every gift to each and every family on Christmas Eve every year, without fail.

So, when I hear that she was one of the most popular Santas in Lancaster County, I say, no! She was the real Santa!

Gwen Clevenger

East Hempfield Township