I strongly urge all those who consider themselves pro-life to invest their time and energy in the most effective path to ending abortion — contraception.

Effective and easily accessible contraception should be readily available to anyone who wants it, no questions asked.

Unfortunately, many pro-life advocates are also opposed to contraceptive use, which leaves them with zero credibility, in my opinion.

There are, in my view, fates worse than death, as evidenced by multitudes of unwanted and abused children who too often repeat their nightmare upbringings with their own children.

Mary Jo van Rensburg

Birdsboro