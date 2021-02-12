I recently finished reading “In the Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson. It tells the story of the early days of the rise of Adolf Hitler. I was struck by the similarities of Hitler’s machinations to those of former President Donald Trump. Hitler’s personality and behavior were not always acceptable to his supporters, but they thought they could smooth his rough edges and make him more a more acceptable leader.

Hitler’s appeal was that he was going to make Germany great again. We know that didn’t work out. With the blind support of the masses, Hitler became stronger and more volatile and delusional. His close supporters could no longer voice their objections. They were afraid of him and knew how he eliminated opposition. Sound familiar?

We can only hope that the Republican Party still has a few good members who can discern right from wrong and truth from lies.

Jackie Schroder

Cornwall

Lebanon County