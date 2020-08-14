Great job, board of the School District of Lancaster — you’re “woke”!

Regarding the name change of the former Edward Hand Middle School because its namesake once owned slaves in the late 1700s, consider the following:

— Does this name change put food on the table of an economically struggling family in the poorest section of our city?

— Does this name change put a father back into a single-parent home, one that previous “progressive” policies of the 1960s seemingly provided the incentive to break apart? (These policies continue to this day.)

— Does this name change correct the fact that these students already are behind roughly two months of educational instruction because of the pandemic — thus starting this school year at a disadvantage in a district full of at-risk children?

— And, sadly, who is most at risk now with the plan to start the school year with fully remote instruction? You guessed it.

Frankly, the School District of Lancaster has bigger problems. Your virtue-signaling smokescreen diverts attention away from these larger and systemic societal issues — the tragically real afflictions in these communities. Although slavery is a shameful part of American history, it is also a shameful chapter in the history of virtually every other civilization, as well.

Furthermore, here’s a reminder about home economics, one of those great, old-school courses that is, unfortunately, not “woke.” That projected $10 million deficit in your annual budget needs to come from somewhere. At a time when everyone else in your district is minding their money, shouldn’t you be doing the same?

Stephanie Kramer

Lancaster