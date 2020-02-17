In this crazy and unpredictable world of viruses, political upheaval, anxiety and unrest, I think it is important for us to single out our hometown heroes, those who go on each day selflessly doing their part to promote a safe and healthy environment for our students.
My son attends Huesken Middle School in Conestoga Valley School District. I would like to give you a snapshot of what I have witnessed recently that said more than words. In the pouring rain on a Tuesday morning, Vice Principal Christine Kassay stood outside with her bright red umbrella, in signature black high heels, greeting each student by name, as they were dropped off. I have watched her do this numerous times, but this particular moment hit me. It was not only her classic “A game” attire that struck me but also her smiling face and eye contact she gave to each child as they walked through the door — making them immediately feel valued as a human being before they even set foot inside the school.
She is not the only educator who is daily making a difference in the lives of students. The new principal, Denis Quirk, and teacher Jennifer Maffei always have their doors open to students who are struggling and a listening ear for parents who feel their child may be in a system that does not fit the traditional education structure. My son is fortunate to be known by name, valued for his strengths and encouraged in his challenges.
Kristen Hertzog
West Earl Township