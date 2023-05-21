Public investment in public education benefits all of us by supporting the development of educated and engaged citizens.

In our community there is a movement to undermine public education. At the May 9 Hempfield school board meeting, board members — going against the recommendation of school librarians — approved a policy to restrict access to library materials despite a well-designed opt-out policy for parents. At the same meeting, board members rejected a curriculum that was recommended by both teachers and administration, a highly unusual move. This curriculum was piloted for over a year by numerous teachers throughout the district, and the board had multiple opportunities to ask questions of teachers, administrators and curriculum representatives, spending over two hours asking questions at the May 9 meeting alone.

Why is the Hempfield school board ignoring its own staff and acting against the interests of its own students? Board members are doing the bidding of a small group of conservative activists who would have us believe that books in the library and language arts curricula pose a threat to our children. Meanwhile, schoolchildren are facing real threats, including declining mental health and gun violence. The politicization of the school board has become a distraction from its responsibility to deliver a high-quality education to all, and staff members are already leaving.

Residents should not hesitate to register their concerns. Public education is a public good, and Hempfield deserves better.

Jean Pretz

East Hempfield Township