As a retired high school principal, former biology teacher and president of a teachers union, it is evident to me that many education leaders have lost their minds!

I believe that they have abandoned the primary objective — to educate students. The responsibility for maintaining high standards to develop critical thinking skills and rigorously teach academia is disappearing! Lower student achievement scores are indicative of this.

Recently, a New York University professor of organic chemistry was fired after students complained to college administrators that the class was “too hard”! Hopefully, none of these students aspire to achieve careers in medicine, scientific research or pharmacy. They seemingly do not have the comprehension to realize the expectations for the demanding responsibilities of these professions!

The growing avalanche of American student snowflakes is creating huge drifts that are negatively impacting academic standards. Lacking, in my view, are common sense, gumption, perseverance and resilience!

Curriculum, instruction time and goals have been diluted with the pursuit of the progressives’ agenda. Critical race theory, being “woke,” gender issues, pronouns and debates regarding athletic team participation and locker room use — along with a lack of student accountability — are collectively taking a toll on learning environments and achievement!

COVID-19 was also a huge educational distraction that I believe was was poorly handled in various states by school districts in which students essentially missed semesters of learning.

With encouraging support from parents, it is way past the time to get back to reading, writing and arithmetic. We should implement a vigorous curriculum that stresses accountability, critical thinking skills and knowledge to prepare students to be successful, responsible citizens!

Douglas Minnich

Warwick Township