Education foundations in Lancaster County help to educate students in public schools. Each district’s education foundation is a bit different, but the underlying principle is similar — to enrich education for our community’s greatest resource, the kids.

Education foundations use donors’ contributions to provide a variety of educational experiences. Teachers use those funds to enhance the curriculum and provide learning that otherwise might be missed or might not be available.

Some school districts do not receive enough state funding. Their teachers, and especially their students, are at a disadvantage. Education foundations can help lessen that disadvantage.

Some folks have no idea how to support their district’s education foundations. You can support them and give back to the community by sending a check. A donation to an education foundation is a fine opportunity for organizations and groups of friends or neighbors. One can easily cross school district lines to support education foundations, especially for those districts that are underfunded.

One program of the Lancaster Education Foundation is “Adopt a Classroom.” Many have fond memories of a grade, a subject, a school or an activity. Through “Adopt a Classroom” you may designate an area to receive your funds. Adopting a library to purchase books provides a nice endowment. Supporting education foundations in general provides funds that can be used to support all students.

Folks like to help students. Supporting education foundations does that. Participation might enhance a sense of personal ownership of our schools and provide the lift one gets from helping others — both positives. And it will certainly impact the students’ successes.

Ed Schoenberger

Lititz

McCaskey Class of 1958