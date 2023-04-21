Those attending school board meetings seem very concerned about “woke” culture affecting education. I understand that some parents have concerns about which students are allowed to use designated bathrooms or locker rooms. And that other parents are concerned about their children being instructed in a philosophy antithetical to family beliefs.

As to banning library books, tell children that there are family boundaries to be respected, instead of policing everyone’s books. Schools should be about education, not indoctrination.

We seldom read that parents want schools to emphasize subjects that promote the survival of our nation or that parents are concerned that the atmosphere in the classroom is conducive to learning — without smartphones or pranks. Education is serious business that determines the future success of students and of the United States.

At a recent Chinese congress, President Xi Jinping urged technological progress — modernizing and strengthening the Chinese military into a “great wall of steel,” specifically to counter the United States. Make no mistake, our race with unfriendly nations is critical, and we should prepare students for that competition.

Battles we are facing with China, Russia and other unfriendly nations — either on battlefields or on computers — don’t turn on “woke” or anti-“woke” ideology. In addition to a strong military, victory is dependent on what is being taught in mathematics, physics, chemistry, technology, world cultures and language classes. We are in an intense global competition that we can only win by creating a first-class education system.

We win this war by encouraging education, not by trashing it.

Carol Wolford

Elizabethtown