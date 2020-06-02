The violence throughout the country after the death of George Floyd shows the importance of education and integration. There is a need for people to take the time to understand people who appear different on the outside but are the same on the inside.

Society has improved but can always benefit from more opportunities for education, because there are many people who subscribe to stereotypes.

People with disabilities also fit this pattern. This is why I continue to promote inclusion and ask others to do the same.

Susan Schaffer

East Lampeter Township