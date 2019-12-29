This letter is directed mainly at the undecideds who don’t know what to believe. I believe those on the left want people to listen to them without checking to see for themselves the truth.
First, I’d like to respond to a letter in the Dec. 1 Sunday LNP (“Letter filled with falsehoods”) stating that a prior letter was nothing but lies and that Joe Biden had nothing to do with threatening Ukraine.
It would take 10 seconds to Google “Biden billion dollars” and see Biden himself bragging that he threatened Ukraine with withholding $1 billion if the Ukrainians didn’t fire their prosecutor. He was then fired. Talk about quid pro quo?
Second, please take 10 minutes and read the rough transcript of the July 25 phone call yourself. What was said on the phone call started the whole impeachment issue. Then listen to what Rep. Adam Schiff and other Democrats said was in the phone call. It is not even remotely close to what President Donald Trump actually said, but the Democrats are counting on people listening to them and not taking the time to see for themselves.
Schiff said Trump mentioned seven times that he wanted Biden investigated. (Trump asked once.) If you read the rough transcript for yourself, I believe the vast majority of people will see why Trump’s approval ratings are going up through all this. And that the Democrats are basically making up a reason for impeachment, as there is no true reason.
Kevin Staats
Wrightsville
York County