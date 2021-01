The LNP | LancasterOnline editorials on Jan. 6 (“Election facts”) and Jan. 7 (“Remove Trump”) say it all and say it well.

Some Republicans, including our very own U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, have continued to support the dysfunctional and unfounded claims by the Trump coalition, which has led to this shameful period in our history.

Bill Parke

East Hempfield Township