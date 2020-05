I’m writing this in praise of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board. Your recent editorials with questions for our county commissioners and the governor have stimulated exactly the discourse we need.

In these times of fear and anxiety, you’ve helped to refocus us on sound decision-making and transparency.

I subscribed to this newspaper just when this crisis started to stay informed, and I’m very glad that I did.

Kyle Lessig

Warwick Township