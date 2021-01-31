Congratulations to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board for the several recent editorials (including “Disgrace,” Jan. 13) about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. In my view, they were well researched, well written and spot-on.

Some readers may wonder what they could do beyond writing letters. One possible course of action would be to stop financially feeding the offender. If individuals and corporate donors stopped donating to Smucker or the Republican Party, I believe they would notice and react.

Several national companies have stopped donating until the Republican Party, and specifically the seditious members of Congress, realize that sedition and coup attempts are not what they were sent to Congress to do.

Because these Republicans have failed to lead, they need to get out of the way. The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is correct: Rep. Smucker needs to resign.

Stanley Sneegas

Warwick Township