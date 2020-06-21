Thank you for the editorial in the June 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline regarding the Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethtown (“Disturbing the peace”).

“Insane and dangerous” certainly described the presence of the armed militia members at a peaceful demonstration in a small town. I was alarmed to think some residents seemingly felt it was necessary to protect the safety of the community when there was no indication of violence.

Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed in other Lancaster County communities where peaceful protests have taken place recently.

Kathy Summers

Millersville