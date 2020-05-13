In Tuesday’s editorial (“Questions”), the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board posed numerous questions for the Republican federal, state and county elected officials who recommend moving Lancaster County from the red phase to the yellow phase in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf.

As a citizen, I think it is reasonable for the officials to provide answers to all of these questions. As an elderly resident of a retirement community, I am particularly interested in the answers to the following questions regarding the assertion that all residents and staff of nursing homes will be tested for COVID-19.

First, “Which contractor will conduct these tests? From where have you obtained enough testing kits to cover people without symptoms? How frequently will these tests be performed?”

Second, “What type of test will be used in nursing homes?”

Third, “Who is the health consultant who will review and train on COVID-19 mitigation procedures in the county’s nursing homes?”

The officials’ answers to these and the rest of the questions are very important, and I can think of no reason for them not to answer them. So, to quote the editorial board, “We eagerly await your responses.”

Donald Tyrrell

Manheim Township