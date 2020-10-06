Why is it that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has trouble telling the whole truth? The Sept. 16 editorial (“The mental health question”) describes the actions of Ricardo Miguel Muñoz as “brandishing a knife,” resulting in him being shot. This is misleading and dishonest. An outright lie? Some would say so.

I’m sure that the board members take great pride in their command and use of the English language. To brandish means to “shake or wave menacingly,” according to Merriam-Webster. Mr. Muñoz did not get shot for simply brandishing a knife, and for people of your literary caliber to describe it that way is cowardly, untrue and typical of liberal whitewashing of the facts.

I understand opinion pieces are meant to shape people’s views, but the general public is misinformed enough without your help. What a sad commentary on today’s state of affairs when I have to say that to a newspaper’s editorial board.

John Kreider

East Lampeter Township