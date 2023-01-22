Code Orange alert days! Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, for alerting readers to the proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow our state legislators to nullify environmental regulations across the commonwealth (“Right to breathe,” Jan. 15 editorial).

Lancaster County has some of the worst air quality problems in the nation, and I can only imagine that it would be worse if the Legislature had its way.

Our state constitutional right to clean air and clean water for all residents must never be taken for granted or altered in any way, shape or form. I am personally flabbergasted that anyone would think otherwise.

Lancaster County is growing at a fast rate, and it is imperative that the county adheres to strict environmental laws to protect our stressed and degraded woodlands, streams and air quality. Our county is less than 15% woodlands; our streams are severely degraded by flooding; and our air quality — as we all know too well — is not very healthy on any given day.

People of Lancaster County must step up and make sure that we maintain our state constitutional rights to a clean environment!

Paul J. Rineer

Columbia